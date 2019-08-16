Police: Human remains found in ranch on Tucson's south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found on a ranch on Tucson's south side.

Tucson police say officers were dispatched Wednesday morning to the ranch on South Old Nogales Highway.

A ranch employee had called 911 to say human remains were found in a large undeveloped desert area of the property.

Investigators with the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office have determined the remains belonged to a man whose identity is not known yet.