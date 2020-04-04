Police: Gilbert man fatally shot estranged wife

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say they’ve arrested a 42-year-old man believed to have killed his estranged wife.

Forty-two-year-old Kristie Bobbitt was discovered dead from gunshot wounds in a car on Friday morning.

On her Facebook page, Kristie Bobbitt described herself as a mother of four who was originally from California.

Police arrested Phillip Bobbitt shortly after the shooting. He faces one count of first-degree murder. No further information was available.