Police: Florida man killed mom, stepsister in knife attack

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of attacking his mother and stepsister with a knife and killing them, police said.

A man called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and told the dispatcher that his son was attacking two family members inside their apartment in Largo, which is near St. Petersburg, investigators said.

Officers went inside the apartment and found one woman dead and a younger woman severely injured. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Their names have not yet been released.

Wiley S. Mackenzie, 49, was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder, police said. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

Police didn't say what led to the stabbings.