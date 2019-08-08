Police: Distracted trucker charged in Auburn student's death

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama truck driver has been arrested more than a year after his 18-wheeler full of jet fuel slammed into a car and killed an Auburn University student.

News outlets report 45-year-old Robert Anthony Lockwood was indicted Tuesday on a manslaughter charge in the death of 20-year-old Cassidy Meadows in July 2018.

The indictment says an investigation revealed Lockwood was distracted by an electronic device and never applied the brakes before slamming into Meadows' Kia Soul, which was stopped due to traffic.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says it took Auburn firefighters nearly three hours to extricate Meadows from the vehicle due to the damage. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's unclear whether Lockwood has an attorney who can speak for him.