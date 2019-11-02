Police: Description of vehicle in fatal hit-and-run revised

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say investigators have revised the description of a suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run death Tuesday of a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Saturday that investigators remain "fairly certain" that the suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 GMC 1500 standard-cab pickup but that better quality video indicates it is red or maroon, not black or another dark color as previously believed.

Investigators also believe the pickup has a broken passenger side headlight because of the crash, along with distinct red running lights on the passenger side under the door.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as Aliah Lucena.

The crash near Wooster High School occurred on Harvard Way near Plumb Lane.

Police say the truck was last seen heading south on Interstate 580.l