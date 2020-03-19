Police: Decomposing body found in closet of abandoned home

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A decomposing body was found in the closet of an abandoned home, police in Alabama said.

The remains, which weren't immediately identified, were located Wednesday morning inside a house in Midfield, news outlets reported.

Police received a tip leading officers to the body, Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell said.

The State Bureau of Investigation was working with Midfield police on the case.