Police: 33-year-old woman Des Moines' 8th homicide of 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 33-year-old woman is Des Moines’ latest homicide victim, police said Saturday.

Police said in a news release that officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to an area just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found the woman unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt, of Des Moines, was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Police said witnesses were being interviewed and investigators were following up on leads, but no arrests had been reported by Saturday morning. Police say Bobbitt’s death is the city’s eighth for 2020.