Police: 2 rescued, 4 charged in shutdown of brothel

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say two women have been rescued and four people arrested in connection to a suspected human trafficking operation targeting undocumented Hispanic immigrants.

News outlets report authorities announced Tuesday human trafficking and prostitution charges against 56-year-old Jose Arevalo, 34-year-old Julio Duran, 44-year-old Gladys Luna-Hernandez and 27-year-old Edward Luna Sanchez.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says authorities received a break in the case because of a tip from the community. The tip led to a three-month investigation into what police describe as a brothel in southeast Baltimore.

Authorities say the two rescued women were placed in safe housing.

Harrison says there could be more victims and more perpetrators and has asked anyone with information to contact police.