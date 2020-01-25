Police: 1 man dead, another arrested in Omaha stabbing death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One man has died and another man has been arrested in a late-night stabbing in Omaha, police said Saturday in a news release.

Officers were called to an area in northeast Omaha just after 10:30 p.m. Friday and found LaZell Hampton, 22, of Omaha, suffering from a stab wound, police said. Medics rushed Hampton to a hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested Ahmed Ismaeil, 24, on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.