Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers responded just before 7 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting, and arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police had not reported any arrests in the shooting by midday Saturday.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com