Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings

BOSTON (AP) — A man has died and three others have been injured in a rash of shootings in Boston.

Police say a man shot at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood has died in the hospital.

Three other victims were injured in separate shootings Friday night through early Saturday morning in Dorchester. The most recent shooting was at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police haven't identified them or the deceased man.

No arrests have been made and police say they're still investigating the shootings.