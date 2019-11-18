Phoenix woman accidentally shoots teenage son

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police say she accidentally shot her teenage son while trying to stop a fight.

Phoenix police say 41-year-old Tonya Monroe got a gun from her apartment Saturday night to help stop a fight involving another resident.

But she accidentally fired it, hitting her 13-year-old son.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Police spokeswoman Maggie Cox says Monroe was trying to break up a physical altercation involving 59-year-old Michael Wilson, who was confronting an unwanted guest.

Monroe was arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited possessor charges.

Wilson was also arrested for drug and weapon charges after marijuana was found in his home.

It was not immediately clear if either had an attorney.