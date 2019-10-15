Phoenix police arrest 3 in connection with a fatal stabbing

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last week.

They say 23-year-old Isaac Clark and two male friends were in a city park around 1 a.m. Wednesday when they heard a vehicle being damaged.

They say the vehicle belonged to one of Clark's friends.

Clark ran toward the vehicle and confronted the suspects. A fight broke out.

Police say Clark was stabbed multiple times and died at a hospital from his injuries.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest and book two men and a woman into jail for their alleged involvement in the stabbing.

Police say 18-year-old Maurice James and 24-year-old Eldon Sandoval both are jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder while 21-year-old Chantel Ben is accused of hindering prosecution.