Philly police investigating officer's interaction with teen

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating an encounter between a white officer and a black teen who was temporarily put into a cruiser near a city bus stop.

Two videos of the incident were put on social media over the weekend.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew tells The Philadelphia Inquirer in an email Monday that Internal Affairs is investigating the encounter, which took place about 3:25 p.m. Thursday, right as the school day ended.

The video begins with the officer holding the young man's arm and guiding him into the back seat of a police SUV.

After a short time, the teen is let out and the officer can be heard saying, "Remember you were shaking in the police car."

The teen who posted the video says she was waiting for a bus with others from school when police showed up. She says the teen did nothing wrong.

