Pharmacist convicted in opioid prescription conspiracy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wichita-area pharmacist of illegally filling thousands of prescriptions for opioids to patients of a doctor who is serving a life sentence in the scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Ebube Otuonye, of Bel Aire, was convicted Tuesday of two conspiracy counts and two counts of health care fraud.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Otuonye filled the prescriptions at Neighborhood Pharmacy in Wichita for patients of Dr. Steven Henson, who was convicted in October of unlawful distribution of prescription drugs. He was sentenced to life in prison in March after one of his patients died from an overdose.

McAllistern said Otuony filled prescriptions for more than 21,600 tablets of oxycodone, more than 48,600 tablets of methadone, more than 18,000 tablets of hydromorphone and more than 7,800 tablets of alprazolam.