Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A pedestrian has been struck and seriously injured by a car in Rhode Island.

Police in Westerly say the woman was struck on Post Road near the Aquastar Inn at around 7 p.m. on Friday night.

She was taken to Westerly Hospital with serious injures before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for further treatment. The driver wasn't injured.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors.

Officials haven't released disclosed any other details of the crash, including the names of the persons involved.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed yet. They're also urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the department.