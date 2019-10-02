Patrol investigating complaints about gaming terminals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating 73 complaints of alleged illegal gambling machines across the state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Patrol Capt. John Hotz said eight more investigations will begin soon.

The Missouri Gaming Commission sent the complaints to the patrol. The commission argues the gaming terminals, such as slot machines, are illegal.

The commission’s lead attorney ruled in July that the terminals have functions that make them gambling devices, which are prohibited outside of licensed casinos.

The gaming terminals are proliferating across Missouri in gas stations, truck stops and fraternal organizations. Missouri Lottery officials and casinos say the machines are costing them millions of dollars.

Companies that provide the terminals say they aren’t gambling devices because the outcome of each game is predetermined.

A legislative hearing on the issue is scheduled on Oct. 10.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com