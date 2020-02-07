Parents charged, accused of leaving baby in car alone

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple was arrested Thursday after leaving their baby alone in a parked car, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shopping center and freed the 4-month-old child, Fort Myers police posted on social media. The man and woman had been shopping at a dollar store. Officers said they charged the parents with child neglect.

The child has been transferred to the Department of Children and Families, police said.

No injuries were reported. Police didn't immediately identify the parents.