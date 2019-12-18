Panama: Death toll now 14 from gangsters' prison gunbattle

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday raised to 14 the death toll from a gunfight the previous day inside a prison near Panama City amid an investigation into what touched off the violence.

The Interior Department added in a report that nine wounded prisoners remained hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

Tuesday’s gunbattle took place between incarcerated members of a gang at a cellblock at La Joyita prison that housed over 500 inmates. Pope Francis visited the lockup in early 2019 when he came to Panama for World Youth Day.

Cellphone videos that circulated on social media showed prisoners running and shooting. Police later seized various handguns and Kalashnikov rifles that had been apparently smuggled in.

Authorities acknowledge that such smuggling is a longtime problem, and weapons have been used in inmate disputes before — though experts said this was the most serious incident of prison gun violence so far.