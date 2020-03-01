Owner of iconic St. Cloud bar arrested on suspicion of arson

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of a historic St. Cloud bar has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting fire to the business, federal investigators say.

Andrew Welsh, 40, of St. Joseph, is being held in the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of arson, according to a release issued Saturday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Welsh is accused in the Feb. 17 blaze that destroyed the Press Bar and Parlor, a century-old establishment in downtown St. Cloud. He has not been officially charged.

Authorities say the building was a total loss. Damage sas estimated at more than $1 million.

Attempts to reach Welsh at the jail Sunday were unsuccessful. The jail's website says it will only forward calls to inmates from attorneys or in case of an emergency.

No further information was released.