Omaha police investigating death of man in yard as homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the death of a man found in a yard as a homicide.
Police were called Monday morning to a report of a person down in the Millard neighborhood.
Medics declared the man dead.
He was identified as 21-year-old Dustin Moheng.
Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.
