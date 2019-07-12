Omaha parents of teen abused by educator sue school district

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a teenage girl sexually abused by a former assistant principal is now suing the Millard Public School District in Omaha.

Omaha station KETV says the lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

The former Millard South High School educator, 46-year-old Matthew Fedde, was sentenced last year to up to 24 years in prison for two counts of attempted sexual assault of the 15-year-old student.

Her parents' lawsuit says several administrators, teachers and other staff saw the victim going to Fedde's office multiple times a week and knew of rumors of a sexual relationship between the victim and Fedde, but didn't take action. The lawsuit also says at least two staff members blamed the victim for the relationship.

The district said it does not comment on pending litigation.

