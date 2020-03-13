Omaha man shot days ago dies; arrest in killing make

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man shot earlier this week in north Omaha died Friday of his injuries, and an arrest in the killing has been made, police said.

Jermaine Finley, 23, of Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the death of 25-year-old Jade Lea on Friday, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The shooting happened late Monday evening, police said, and officers who arrived on the scene found Lea with a gunshot wound. Lea was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died Friday.

