Officials to give update on deadly shooting of 2 boys

UNION CITY, Calif. (AP) — The state's Attorney General and police officials plan to announce developments in the November killings of two boys that stunned a San Francisco Bay Area community.

California Attorney General Javier Becerra will join Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti and Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci Friday to give an update on the Nov. 23, 2019 shooting deaths of the two boys.

Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11, were fatally shot while sitting in a van in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School, police said.

The older boy died at the scene, and the younger child died en route to a trauma center, authorities said.

Police in January released a surveillance camera image of silver car they believe was used by the suspects. They also offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

The Union City Police Department said in a statement Thursday its officers "in coordination with partner agencies have been dedicating countless hours to bring justice to the families of the victims and closure to the community.”

New Haven Unified School District Superintendent John Thompson said the boys attended schools in the district.

Police Lt. Steve Mendez said there was no sign of a connection between the shooting and the school where it took place. People occasionally gather in the relatively secluded parking lot, Mendez said.