Police: No evidence of shooting at northern Virginia mall

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say they have found no evidence that a shooting occurred at movie theater that is part of a popular mall.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities were continuing to search the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington, but investigators had not found any victims or evidence that a shooting took place.

Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence.