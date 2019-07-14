Officials: 8-year-old girl killed in car crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Officials say an 8-year-old girl was killed in a car crash in Lawrence.

The Essex District Attorney's Office says the two-car crash happened Saturday night and a Lawrence man was arrested in connection with the accident, 23-year-old Selvin Manuel Lima.

He faces charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and other violations. It's unclear whether he's represented by an attorney who could comment.

The district attorney's office says Lawrence Police tried to stop Lima for driving erratically and he fled, then struck a Honda Civic with five passengers including the 8-year-old girl. A 27-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and two children were taken to Boston hospitals with serious injuries.

Lima was also hospitalized with serious injuries.