Officer who fatally shot man before fireworks show ID'd

POULSBO, Wash. (AP) — Police have released the name of the Poulsbo officer who shot and killed a man at a community fireworks show.

The Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team said Thursday that officer Craig Keller shot 39-year-old Stonechild Chiefstick on July 3.

Keller remains on administrative leave while an investigation continues.

Investigators say as a large crowd gathered at Waterfront Park for fireworks, witnesses told officers that a man armed with a screwdriver was acting strangely and lunging at people around him.

Investigators say the witnesses pointed the man out to officers, who approached him. Police say a struggle ensued and Keller fired at the man, who died from his injuries.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said previously that Chiefstick died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso.