Officer on leave for fatal shooting in domestic dispute call

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a police officer who fatally shot a suspect who stabbed his wife has been placed on administrative leave.

The office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced that Westborough police Sgt. Jonathan Kalagher has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Early says Westborough police responded to an apartment complex at about noon Friday for a domestic violence dispute.

Authorities say the suspect had stabbed his wife and the attack was still taking place when officers arrived. Kalagher opened fire after the suspect was told repeatedly to drop the knife.

The victim, who survived, and Kalagher were taken to the hospital. He was not injured.

No names have been released and the case remains under investigation.