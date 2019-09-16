Officer fatally shoots man during fight in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say an officer has fatally shot a man who rammed his police vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect got out of his vehicle and started physically fighting with the officer Sunday night. The officer shot the man during the fight.

The shooting about 6 p.m. in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood comes as police deal with a stretch of violence in the city which caused Police Chief Todd Axtell to beef up street patrols.

In a Facebook post Axtell said the officer was "faced with one of the most gut-wrenching situations imaginable." He extended condolences to the man who died and said his department will do what it can to support the officer. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.