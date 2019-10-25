Off-duty NYPD sergeant shoots man armed with bat at LI home

SEAFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty New York City police sergeant shot a man armed with a bat during a dispute at his Long Island home.

Nassau County police say the incident happened early Friday in Seaford. They say the wounded man fled and officers found him down the block.

He was treated at a hospital but expected to survive.

Neighbor Regina Noonan told Newsday she heard people talking and the 34-year-old sergeant's name being called out before gunshots were fired.

Another neighbor, Emily Williams, told the newspaper she woke up when the wounded 29-year-old showed up outside her home, crying out for help.

It's the fifth time in two weeks that a member of the NYPD has shot someone. The previous incidents involved on-duty officers and resulted in three deaths.