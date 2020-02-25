North Carolina woman accused in fatal baseball bat beating

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been accused of beating her husband with a baseball bat, causing his death, police said Tuesday.

Harriett McNair Boykin, 67, was arrested Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, news sources reported.

According to Garner police, officers were called to an address on Sunday and found Joey Keith Boykin, 58, seriously injured. Investigators said Harriett Boykin struck her husband multiple times in the head with a baseball bat.

Joey Boykin was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The investigation into Joey Boykin's death continues, and police say the charges against Harriet Boykin could be upgraded in light of her husband's death.

Harriet Boykin is being held without bond in the Wake County jail and online records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.