North Carolina prisoner accused of killing fellow inmate

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have accused a prisoner of killing a fellow inmate.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that a man was found dead in a cell at the county jail on Monday. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of relatives,

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looked into the death and charged 60-year-old Gary Scott Garfield of New Bern with an open count of murder.

Online records show that Garfield was booked into the jail in July on charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a governmental officer. He was jailed on a $7,500 bond.

Officials say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.