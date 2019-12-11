North Carolina man admits to Maryland money bag murder

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge in the 2002 shooting of a worker at a Maryland business, a federal prosecutor said.

A news release from U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert K. Hur said Levy Steven Moore, 49, of Pollocksville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murder resulting from using a firearm during a violent crime.

Hur's news release doesn't identify the victim, nor the business, but it does describe some details of what Moore admitted to in his plea agreement.

It says Moore and at least one accomplice drove to a business in Upper Marlboro and waited for the victim to take a money bag to bank, to both deposit and withdraw cash. They followed the victim to a bank in Capitol Heights. The worker made the deposit and was returning to his car with a money bag containing $2,200 when Moore fatally shot the victim in the neck and took the money. As they fled the scene, the robbers ran over the victim, leaving them lying in the bank parking lot.

Moore could get life in prison when sentenced next June.