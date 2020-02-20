New video shows details from fatal shootout at kosher deli

Newly released video from a fatal shootout at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City shows the moment one of the shooters exited the van he drove there, took three steps and raised a long gun before entering the market, sending passersby scattering away from the shop.

The seven video files obtained Thursday through the state's open records law span roughly three hours from the Dec. 10 barrage. Three people at the market, plus the two shooters, died. The attackers also killed a Jersey City police detective earlier that day, according to authorities.

Authorities identified the attackers as David Anderson and Francine Graham and said they were fueled by a hatred of Jewish people and law enforcement. Authorities had said Anderson exited the white rental van they drove to the scene carrying an AR-15 style weapon, while Graham carried a 12-gauge shotgun into the shop.

The video shows police arrived at the market less than two minutes after the shooters exited the van.

One video capturing part of the shootout shows a Jersey City police officer firing his pistol toward the market from the window of a Catholic school across the street. The officer is seen reloading his weapon as numerous volleys of gunfire are heard.

“I think he's down. No he's still moving," the unidentified officer is heard saying.

The officer moves past rows of small desks from one classroom, past lockers and into another before he shoots out of the window, which had been decorated with a paper cutout of an angel. Schools in Jersey City had been locked down that day.

Another video shows a police vehicle smashing into the store front nearly three hours after Anderson and Graham arrived.

The Associated Press obtained the video Thursday from the New Jersey attorney general through the state's open records law.

State and federal law enforcement officials said Anderson and Graham expressed hatred of Jews and law enforcement in notes left at the grocery shooting scene and in online posts.

Anderson, 47, and Graham, 50, shot and killed Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals in a chance meeting in a cemetery, then drove to the market and killed Mindel Ferencz, 31, who owned the store with her husband; Moshe Deutsch, 24, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was shopping there; and store employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, authorities said.

Rodriguez held the back door open for a wounded customer to escape before he was shot, authorities said earlier.

Five weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in the store afterward. Investigators also found a bomb in the couple’s van that could have sprayed shrapnel fragments. The van also contained materials that could have made a second bomb, he said.

It’s not known for certain what prompted the confrontation between Seals and the shooters.

Barricaded in the kosher store, Anderson and Graham were killed after a lengthy gun battle with the police that sent the sound of gunfire booming for hours through the neighborhood in New Jersey’s second-largest city.

Investigators found among Anderson’s social media posts a reference to Jews as “imposters who inhabited synagogues of Satan.”

Anderson received about $560 per month as a military veteran and may have sold property and a van to make money, officials said, but investigators have found no evidence he received outside assistance to purchase weapons or bomb-making materials.

Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey