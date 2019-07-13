New sentencing set in 2004 central Indiana double slaying

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a central Indiana woman and her 4-year-old daughter faces resentencing next month after federal courts threw out his death sentence.

Fredrick Baer is scheduled to go before a Madison County judge on Aug. 1. County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings tells The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin that he expects the 47-year-old Indianapolis man will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Baer was convicted in the 2004 slayings of 26-year-old Cory Clark and her daughter Jenna at their rural Madison County home about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

A federal appeals court upheld Baer's murder convictions but faulted his defense lawyers for failing to object to instructions that kept jurors from considering mitigating circumstances. Baer maintained he was under the influence of methamphetamine.

___

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com