New manager inspires hope at Easton’s mobile home park

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Until this week, Melissa Davis had a pond in her front yard with cattails growing up to her waist.

The front door of her six-room mobile home opened right onto the water, which arrived uninvited a few weeks after she moved into the Easton Mobile Home Park.

“I’ve always wanted to live on the beach,” she joked, taking a step outside, adding cautiously, “The front porch is getting a little mushy.”

Davis had considered buying a blow-up alligator or plastic flamingo to make light of the chronic flooding that’s plagued the private street where she’s rented for the past two years.

Davis, a customer service representative at a healthcare company in Weymouth, moved with her children in 2018 in search of affordable rent.

Inside, her daughter’s room is covered with typical young adult detritus: Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee cups, makeup and piles of clothes.

The only cleared space on the green-carpeted floor serves as a warning: don’t step there, or your foot will go straight through to the water beneath the house.

This is one of several places in the mobile home where the floor has disintegrated. Davis patches smaller holes with plywood, avoiding more expensive renovations altogether.

“I’m not going to replace a floor that’s just going to rot away again and again,” she said.

Davis asked a maintenance man employed by the park’s owner, Morgan Management, to address the standing water that covers several lawns in her section of the mobile home park.

“You called and you always got the runaround,” Davis said.

Dozens of other residents in the 250-person park have experienced flooding and plumbing issues during recent years.

During warmer weeks without much rain, Davis’ neighbor can be seen removing the algae from his driveway with a lawnmower.

Others have gone days without running water when parts of the park’s freshwater system failed.

And trailers left in disrepair by absent owners have led to frozen pipes that later leak water into other yards.

Nearly everyone in the park is affected by the damage the constant flooding has inflicted on the private roads that connect about 120 mobile homes. Elderly residents and children have tripped and hurt themselves stepping into potholes.

In February, an ambulance responding to a woman who collapsed found its rear wheels buried in a sinkhole that opened up in a place where Morgan Management had failed to repave a driveway after fixing a burst water main, according to residents who asked that their names not be used due to ongoing litigation over the condition of the park. Luckily, the woman inside was found in stable condition, as a tow truck and another ambulance rushed to the park.

Despite the stress and shame that can come with living under substandard conditions, the Easton Mobile Home Park remains a friendly place. People wave to each other. Generations of families share trailers next door to one another. Last year, two neighbors here got married.

Davis wants to leave her crumbling trailer, but she doesn’t want to leave Easton’s only mobile home park, which offers a rare pocket of affordable housing in a town known for its beautiful civic buildings and high-performing public schools.

Though the town cited the abandoned trailers as a concern in its orders to clean up the park, Davis said she hopes to move into one of them soon.

Conditions in the park have not always been so bad.

Older residents remember a cleaner neighborhood with more natural beauty. There were frog and duck ponds where some trailers stand today, according to Eileen Flood, a longtime resident of the park. Roads were lined with trees and flowering bushes, she said, many of which died from subsequent flooding.

Several residents said during interviews that maintenance fell apart after a subsidiary of Morgan Management, a Buffalo, New York-based real estate firm, purchased the park from a local owner in 2003.

Within a decade, road conditions and chronic flooding had gotten so bad that Easton’s Conservation Commission ordered Morgan Management to fix the park’s neglected stormwater management system, which left standing water in places like Davis’ front yard. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued its own work orders to repair the park’s septic system, which reportedly leaked wastewater on days with heavy rain.

Morgan Management’s promises to fix the park’s water and septic systems went unfulfilled. When underground springs of fresh water burbled up through cracks in the pavement, no one came to repave the roads. Storm drains remained clogged for so long that algae grew on the grates. Plans for a multimillion dollar wastewater treatment facility were drawn up and never constructed.

When the company’s maintenance workers did respond, residents say they tended to install their solutions hastily.

A pump station that collected raw sewage from several mobile homes and sent it to the park’s treatment facility overflowed one day. The replacement pump was plugged into a nearby resident’s electrical outlet, forcing him to foot the bill without any notification from management. The tenant later took the extra cost out of his rent.

Carol Britton, an elderly resident of the park, watched on as management arranged for the installation of a stormwater drain in her yard after complaints about flooding in a nearby part of the park. When the workers finished, the grate was a few inches higher than the rest of the lawn.

“It’s useless,” Britton said. “The only time it drains is when it rains straight into it.”

After years of what the town considered a lack of progress on its work orders, Easton’s Board of Selectmen took a radical measure to enforce compliance. Though rent control for apartments was outlawed across Massachusetts in 1994, a little-known provision of state law still allows municipalities to control rents at mobile home parks. Easton slashed rents at its sole mobile home park by more than half.

“When the court agreed to reduce the rent, we thought we would see some progress,” said Selectman Dottie Fulginiti. Instead, she said conditions at the park continued to deteriorate, despite promises from town officials to lift the rent cap once repairs commenced.

Though it offered residents financial relief in a time of stress, the rent control measure backfired in another way, furnishing Morgan Management with a fresh excuse for why standing water, pot holes and abandoned trailers could not be addressed.

“If you’re operating a business and the revenue goes down by more than half, imagine what the consequences are,” said Robert Kraus, an attorney representing Morgan Management, during an interview in 2018.

Neither Kraus, who had represented the mobile home tenants in previous court actions, nor Morgan Management has responded to an interview request from The Enterprise since 2018.

Three years after instating rent control, the town of Easton took another extreme step on behalf of the park’s residents.

In a civil case brought against Morgan Management in 2018, town lawyers argued the corporation could no longer be trusted to carry out legally binding orders to repair the park. They asked a judge to send the park into receivership, a model of management where a court-appointed lawyer would collect rents and use the money to make repairs.

An attempt by Morgan Management to simply close the park and remove its 250 residents was stopped by a judge around this time.

Fulginiti said the park’s closure would have constituted the largest displacement of Easton residents in modern memory.

Between the flooding, the faulty sewage pumps and the road conditions that have trapped at least two emergency vehicles in the mud and snow, the park’s recurring maintenance issues raise the question of whether an attentive owner could fix the infrastructure even if they set their mind to it.

Easton’s mobile homeowners live in a paved-over section of the Hockomock Swamp, a massive wetland that covers 10 square miles with black rivers, marshes, ponds, thickets of trees, twisting vines and quicksand, making it the largest freshwater swamp in Massachusetts and, according to a 1970 pamphlet written by local conservationists, possibly the largest in New England.

“It is a self-perpetuating 7 ½-billion-gallon water storage and flood control project that didn’t cost a dime to build or operate – and never will if it is preserved,” the pamphlet said.

For centuries, the swamp has served as a backdrop for stories of ghosts, man-beast hybrids and other supernatural phenomena. To the Wampanoag Indians, who named the swamp and hunted and fished in its waters, Hockomock meant “place where spirits dwell.” White settlers sometimes called it the “Devil’s swamp.”

“Perhaps our ancestral fear of the Hockomock underlies our compulsion to break its wild spirit and exchange its mystery for the surrounding dullness of suburbia,” read a chapter of the 1970 pamphlet that warned of developers filling in the wetland to build houses and strip malls.

Neither town officials nor any of the park’s residents interviewed for this article could definitively say when the park was constructed. A 1934 map shows a cranberry bog next to the future site of the mobile home park, which at the time was still undeveloped. Deed records show that an Easton family owned and operated the business by the early 1960s.

“It’s a lousy location,” said Frank Mennino, who runs the town’s historical society. “You’re fighting the waters forever.”

During better times, the park provided a dignified lifestyle for Easton residents struggling to find an affordable place to live. Pam Widdop, a retired accountant who’s lived in her mobile home for 49 years, described in an affidavit what she would miss most if she had to leave.

“I would lose my four walls, half my furnishings, my private entrance, deck, parking, yard, my 120 sq ft storage shed, my flower garden, but mostly I would lose my pride of ownership,” Widdop said.

But by owning a trailer and renting the land where it rests, mobile homeowners like Widdop ironically found themselves stuck in place as the park began to deteriorate under Morgan Management.

Unlike disgruntled apartment dwellers, mobile homeowners can’t simply pack up at the end of their lease. Moving a home costs thousands of dollars and, even for the residents who aren’t struggling to stay near family or keep their kids enrolled in Easton’s schools, finding another place to install it is challenging.

The three closest parks in West Bridgewater, Raynham and Halifax only rent to tenants with newly manufactured homes, pricing out a large portion of Easton Mobile Home Park residents who already invested their savings in used trailers. Many of the trailers in Easton are so old they couldn’t survive the journey anyway, according to residents’ affidavits.

Selling a used trailer in place, already a challenge considering the valuation of a mobile home behaves more like a car than a house, has only gotten harder with the park in such poor condition.

In another affidavit for the court, a couple wrote, “Now what buyer of right mind would purchase under these circumstances if informed? And, what kind of people would we be to allow another to become even a greater victim than we ourselves are already?”

The residents’ affidavits, considered alongside dozens of exhibits of evidence that Morgan Management was neglecting required maintenance and failing to pay contractors who’d begun work, convinced a judge to send the park into receivership in December.

Frank Morrissey, the lawyer appointed to bring the park into compliance with the law, began working on solving longstanding infrastructure issues in January.

Morrissey successfully petitioned Easton’s Rent Control Board to restore rents to their original level of $468 per month. Several mobile homeowners attended the meeting to convey support for the increase.

Morrissey said his long-term goal is to sell the park to an owner with the management skills and financial resources to keep the park in stable condition.

The Easton Mobile Homeowners Association is considering a bid to purchase the park, according to Morissey. Previous negotiations between the association and Morgan Management fell apart but, under receivership, Morrissey said it’s up to the judge to decide if the park can be sold and to whom.

Since January, a maintenance worker hired by Morrissey, Gene Irwin, has made substantial progress on the park’s flooding issues. Residents say they see him working seven days a week, traipsing the property to build an understanding of the park’s stormwater system, which has been visibly neglected.

Irwin has removed a dam that formed in a stream running behind a row of trailers, which may have overflowed and contributed to the flooding near Melissa Davis’ home.

Using a rented snake, Irwin and other workers have declogged pipes in the park’s stormwater system that had been backed up for years, potentially reducing the need for an expensive systemwide replacement of the park’s pipes. In other places, workers simply removed rocks that had been blocking the end of the pipes that released water into the swamp.

He’s also cut out the park’s biggest maintenance cost, which Morgan Management had argued in court precluded them from making other repairs at the park. Court documents show Morgan Management was spending more than $50,000 a month carrying wastewater out of the park in trucks – an alleged necessity after the company stopped using its wastewater treatment facility and leaching field out of concern that it was leaking sewage. Irwin has been running sewage through the leeching field without issue, according to residents at the park, and saving tens of thousands of dollars each month for other repairs.

The park’s residents seem pleased with the progress.

The pond in front of Davis’ home has dried up. The cattails have grown brittle and started to tip over.

“These people have been doing wonders,” said Lynn Cleveland, a neighbor of Davis’ and a resident of the park since 1996.

Jennifer Reynolds, who moved to a drier part of the park a decade after Cleveland, described the first two months of receivership as “liberating.”

“It gave me a glimmer of hope that I haven’t had in years,” Reynolds said. “We all want our park back. I love living here.”

