New charges for man accused in Colorado synagogue bomb plot

DENVER (AP) — An alleged white supremacist accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue is facing two new charges.

A grand jury indictment announced Friday charges 27-year-old Richard Holzer with attempted arson and using fire or an explosive device to commit a felony against Temple Emanuel in Pueblo. The indictment also incorporates the original charge from his Nov. 1 arrest — attempting to obstruct the exercise of religion by force by using explosives and fire.

Prosecutors say Holzer would face a maximum of 50 years in prison if convicted.

Holzer was arrested after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents to bomb the synagogue.

He is represented by an attorney from the federal public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on allegations.