Nevada lawmaker who fled 2017 Vegas shooting backs Buttigieg

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada state lawmaker who escaped the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history announced Thursday she’s endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president.

Democratic Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui of Las Vegas said she believes the 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, mayor has a diverse coalition attractive to Nevada residents “of all backgrounds, geographies and political parties.”

“Pete’s agenda to better support and empower women and Latinos shows that he understands the needs of marginalized communities and the unique barriers we face,” Jauregui said in a statement released by the Buttigieg campaign.

Jauregui, 36, is a former staffer to then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

She fled uninjured from an open-air Las Vegas Strip music festival in October 2017 when a gunman rained bullets from a high-rise casino hotel. Fifty-eight people died and more than 850 were injured. The shooter killed himself before police arrived and authorities determined no clear motive for his rampage.

Jauregui won an Assembly seat in 2016 and has backed tighter gun safety regulations, including a new “red flag” law allowing firearms to be taken from people deemed a threat to themselves or others — and a requirement for guns to be securely stored away from children.