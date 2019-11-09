Nebraska high court rejects Omaha serial rapist's appeal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and the up to 200-year prison sentence for an Omaha serial rapist.

On Friday, the high court rejected 43-year-old Brandon Weathers' arguments that his trial lawyer was ineffective and that his constitutional rights had been violated with state authorities collected his DNA against his will after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child. That DNA collection linked him to the rapes of four other women in Omaha between 2002 and 2004.

Weathers was found guilty last year of four counts of first-degree sexual assault in those rapes and was sentenced to 160 to 200 years in prison. He was already serving a 50- to 80-year sentence years for raping a 13-year-old girl.