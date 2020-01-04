Nebraska Supreme Court rejects death row inmate's appeal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of a Texas man on Nebraska’s death row for killed two Grand Island men in 2007.

Marco Torres Jr., formerly of Pasadena, Texas, had sought post-conviction relief for a third time after being sentenced to death for two counts of first-degree murder and other counts in the robbery and shooting deaths of 48-year-old Timothy Donohue and 60-year-old Edward Hall. In his latest appeal, Torres argued that his death sentence should be converted to life in prison based on the Legislature's vote to repeal the state's death penalty in 2015. Nebraska voters later reinstated the death penalty.

Torres argued in the appeal that the referendum process to reinstate Nebraska's capital punishment and his death sentence amounted to violations of his constitutional due process rights and against cruel and unusual punishment.

The state's high court on Friday rejected Torres' arguments, saying it found no merit to his claims.