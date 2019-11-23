Nebraska State Patrol says Phelps County deputy arrested

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of third-degree assault and child abuse for an altercation that left a 15-year-old girl with a black eye.

The patrol announced in a news release that 37-year-old Deputy Jamie Tilson was arrested Friday and booked into the Phelps County Jail.

The patrol says the arrest came after it was asked by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate a report of a Sept. 3 assault in Holdrege. An arrest affidavit says Tilson attempted to slap the teen in the mouth during an argument, and instead hit her in the eye when she flinched.

Tilson could not be reached by phone on Saturday, and no attorney yet appeared for him in online court records.