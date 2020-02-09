NYPD officer shot, wounded in the Bronx

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx on Saturday night, the police department said.

There were no immediate details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the nature of the officer's injuries, but the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The NYPD said on its Twitter feed at around 8:45 p.m. that the shooting happened near the junction of East 163 Street and Barretto Avenue.

The city’s largest police union, the Police Benevolent Association, said on Twitter that the officer was shot in a marked police vehicle.