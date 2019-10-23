NY police officer is shot in struggle with suspect in Harlem

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York police officer has been shot while responding to a call about a man acting erratically at a Harlem apartment building.

Police shot and killed the suspect in the confrontation early Wednesday.

The officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, was in stable condition and is expected to survive. He was shot in the chest but was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said at a hospital briefing that eight uniformed officers responded to a resident's 911 call at around 2 a.m. about a neighbor who was harassing her, banging on doors and breaking glass.

During a hallway search, one officer suddenly encountered the armed, naked man. That officer was shot and punched. Other officers fired their guns, striking the suspect several times.