NC sheriff: Man held woman in 'sexual servitude' for 5 years

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A man is accused of keeping a woman “in sexual servitude” for five years, authorities in North Carolina said.

Salvador Espinoza Escobar, 48, was expected in court Friday after being charged with one count of felony human trafficking, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was taken into custody Wednesday, the same day the investigation began.

Information from the National Human Trafficking Tip Line helped deputies capture Escobar, the sheriff's office said. He's accused of withholding basic needs from the woman in exchange for forced sexual acts since January 2015.

Human trafficking isn't highly reported in Randolph County, according to the sheriff's office, which said this is its first arrest of this nature. The sheriff's office is working with World Relief Triad — an organization that helps human trafficking survivors and others — to help the victim, news outlets reported.

No further information about the victim was expected to be released, for her protection and privacy, the release said.

Escobar was being held in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.