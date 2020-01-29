Murder trial set for Carson Indian Colony killing Dec. 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 51-year-old member of a Nevada tribe has been ordered to stand trial in federal court in Reno in April for murder in the killing of a man on the Carson Indian Colony in December 2019.

Steve Bryan is accused of shooting 23-year-old Kyle Sullivan Bryan in the head with a rifle at the colony in Carson City on Dec. 13, 2019.

A federal grand jury indicted him six days later on the murder charge.

The Nevada Appeal reported last year that Steve Bryan was a retired U.S. Marines Corps sergeant who served in Desert Storm and lived at the same address as the victim.

The Washoe Tribe, which is affiliated with the colony, said in a statement at the time that officers were responding to a report of domestic battery at about 3 a.m. when they found Kyle Bryan dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities haven't explained the relationship between the two. The indictment identified the victim only as K.B.

Steve Bryan was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Reno, where Magistrate Judge Carla Baldwin set his trial for April 7. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. He was being held in the Washoe County Jail Tuesday without bail.