Murder charges likely after Springfield man dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges after a fatal shooting over the weekend.
Pedro Bolanos was arrested Saturday after 28-year-old Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez was shot Friday as he drove a pickup.
The Springfield News-Leader report s Bolanos was initially charged with first-degree assault but police say they will present murder charges to prosecutors because Aguilar-Hernandez died at a hospital.
Officers discovered Aguilar-Hernandez shot when they investigated what was initially thought to be a single-vehicle accident.
Police documents indicate the shooting was drug-related.
Bolanos is being held in jail without bond. He does not have an attorney listed for this case.
