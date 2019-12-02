Murder charge announced in death of fighters’ stepdaughter

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say the man investigators consider the lone suspect in the shooting death of the stepdaughter of a well-known UFC fighter will face a capital murder charge.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced Monday that prosecutors also will seek the death penalty against 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed in the death of Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old Alabama college student.

Hughes says investigators believe Yazeed is the lone person responsible for her death.

Yazeed was jailed earlier, charged with kidnapping in the woman’s disappearance. Prosecutors say the charges are being upgraded after Blanchard’s remains were discovered. Hughes says the medical examiner determined Blanchard died from a gunshot wound.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama.

She was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.