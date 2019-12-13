Motorist to pay medical bills of gay pride parade organizer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Prosecutors in Delaware have dropped charges against a former city councilman who was accused of refusing to detour around a gay pride parade as well as driving into a parade organizer.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that the charges were recently dropped against Reuben Salters.

Salters was charged earlier this year with third-degree vehicular assault and failure to obey a traffic control device. But the charges were dropped after an agreement was reached with the victim.

Salters has agreed to pay the man's medical bills and lost wages. The Department of Justice said he did not wish to pursue the case further.

Salters will pay at least $1,080 to the victim. He also will have his driving privileges reviewed by the Division of Motor Vehicles. He also must maintain car insurance until at least June of 2021. Salters was 90 years old at the time charges were filed. He stepped down from Dover City Council in 2011 after 22 years on the body.