Mother, daughter killed in vehicle crash; driver arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a mother and daughter died in a vehicle crash south of Salem.

The Statesman Journal reports deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Linn County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says investigation found Brian McIntire of Sweet Home was driving a Jeep Wrangler east of Brownsville when he left his lane and collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling in the opposite direction.

The sheriff's office says 24-year-old Mitsubishi passenger Stormy Barge died at the scene and that her 5-year-old daughter Emma Pulido died on the way to a Corvallis hospital. Mitsubishi driver Ty Kirkland and 3-year-old Macy Pulido were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies arrested McIntire on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, manslaughter and reckless driving. It wasn't know if he has a lawyer.

