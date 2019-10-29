Mother charged after leaving baby with bus driver

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say handed her 1-month-old baby to a bus driver and walked away in tears.

Authorities on Monday charged 26-year-old Ashley Walters of Whitehall with child endangerment.

According to court documents, Walters boarded the bus in Bethlehem on Saturday, placed her son on the farebox and told the driver to call police because "this was her son that she can't take care of." The police report says she left the bus and walked away in tears.

Pennsylvania's Safe Haven Law allows babies no older than 28 days to be left at a hospital or police station.

Walters remains held in jail. It is not known if she has retained a lawyer.